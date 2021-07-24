Etebo Says He’s No Stranger to Watford

Oghenekaro Etebo is the third player of Nigerian descent signed by Premier League newcomers Watford in the summer transfer window, after Emmanuel Dennis and Glasgow Rangers academy product, Dapo Mebude.

The Stoke City loanee disclosed that he had known some few faces in the Hornets squad prior to his arrival.

Five years ago, William Troost-Ekong was in the same Dream Team VI squad as Etebo and the ex-Warri Wolves striker has trained with Emmanuel Dennis and Isaac Success while on international duty with the Super Eagles.

Etebo hadn’t crossed paths with Tom Dele-Bashiru before joining Watford but was aware of his exploits for Nigeria’s underage national team, the Flying Eagles.

“I’ve known Troost-Ekong for a very long time because I’ve played with him at the Olympic Games, the World Cup, the AFCON, so I’ve been with him for a very long time,” Etebo said to Watford’s official website.

“I’ve also known Success for a very long time, even Dennis as well. Tom Dele-Bashiru, I hadn’t met him before but for the past few weeks in training I’ve got to know him.

“I’d heard about him, and that he was invited to go to the Under-20 World Cup.”

Watford are Etebo’s third loan club since transferring to Stoke City in the summer of 2018 following stints at Getafe and Galatasaray.

