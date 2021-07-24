DSS Ordered to Produce Detained Yoruba Nation Agitators in Court, July 29

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday ordered the Department of State Service DSS to produce 12 Yoruba Nation secessionists arrested during a raid on the residence of Sunday Igboho in Oyo State.

The DSS are to produce the applicants in court on Thursday July 29, 2021 to explain the reasons behind their arrest and why they are still in custody of the security operatives.

Justice Egwuatu made the order while ruling in an ex parte application by Mr. Pelumi Olajeingbesi, counsel to the applicants.

The judge also ordered the DSS to appear before it to show cause why the applicants should not be admitted to bail.

The applicants are Abdulateef Ofeyagbe, Amoda Babatunde, Tajudeen Erinoyen, Diakola Ademola, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Noah, Ayobami Donald, Adelabe Usman, Oluwapelumi Kunle, Raji Kazeem, Taiwo Opeyemi and Bamidele Sunday.

Since their arrest on July 2, 2021, the applicants have been held incommunicado by the DSS without access to family members or their lawyers, prompting the agitators to approach the court for the enforcement of their fundamental rights as guaranteed by the constitution.

The applicants in addition filed an ex parte application praying the court for an order mandating and compelling the respondents to produce the applicants in court and show cause why they should not be released from the custody of the DSS.

After granting the application, Justice Egwatu adjourned till Thursday for the respondents to appear before the court to show cause why the applicants should continue to remain in custody or be released on bail.

