Buhari Felicitates with Umahi at 58

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State as he marks his 58th birthday l on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

The president, in a release Saturday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, described the governor as a “man of conviction,” who does not hesitate in following his heart, particularly when it comes to serving his people.

President Buhari rejoiced with the entire Umahi family, their friends and associates, praying that as the governor turns a new age, he will further dedicate himself to the service of God and humanity.

He wished the engineer, author and member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) long life and prosperity.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

