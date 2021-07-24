BBNaija Organisers Increase Star Prize to N90m

Bennett Oghifo

The winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6 will take home a star prize of N90 million, the highest so far, the organisers have said.

According to a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, Jennifer Ochieng, “20 housemates isolated in one house for 10 weeks will battle for a grand prize N90m (£158,000). The prize is the highest in the show’s history.”

Ochieng said the show would feature a special double launch today Saturday, 24 July and Sunday 25 July 2021.

The statement said Season 1 contestant, Ebuka Obi-Unchendu, will host Season 6. He has been the host of the reality show since 2017.

BBNaija Season 6 will feature on Showmax. Head of Content at Showmax, Candice Fangueiro said: “Big Brother Naija has always attracted a large following outside Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

“This year, we decided to make the hugely popular show available to fans in the UK – whether they’re part of the Nigerian diaspora or are among the many fans of this addictive reality series format.”

