Anambra Guber: Youth Leaders Laud INEC for Showing Capacity to Conduct Free, Fair Election

Ex-Sierra Leone’s VP set to attend Umeoji’s campaign launch

By Udora Orizu

The Nigeria Ethnic Youth Leaders Council has expressed delight with the way the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) applied the rule of law in resolving who the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State is.

INEC had recently recognised a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chuma Umeoji as the party’s candidate while dropping a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Charles Soludo.

The council, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement, Niger Delta Youth Council, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths, in a joint statement signed by Ohanaeze Youths Secretary General, Nwada Ike Chiamaka, opined that the commission had displayed capacity to conduct free and fair election, with the way it had so far handled the candidature of political parties participating in the upcoming election.

The Council therefore urged the electoral body to keep this up and continue to conduct its activities within the ambit of the law.

The statement reads, “We note that this decision was based on two court judgements that recognised Jude Okeke as the authentic national chairman of the party as against Victor Oye who has been parading himself as the chairman. That the commission decided to obey court judgement and uphold the rule of law is an indication that INEC will respect the will of the people and allow their votes to count in subsequent elections.”

In a related development, the National Publicity Secretary of the party’s faction, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, Saturday disclosed that the former Vice President of Sierra Leone, Alhaji Sam Sumana had indicated interest to attend Umeoji and his Deputy, Prof. Lilian Orogbu official campaign launch in few weeks time, in Awka, Anambra State.

According to him, “High profile dignitaries within and outside Anambra State are head over heels to grace the colourful ceremony that will shut down Anambra State because of the local, national and international popularity of the APGA candidate and his deputy.

“The campaign flag which will have strong representation and mobilisation from every kindred, village, ward town and lga in Anambra will have in attendance the immediate past Vice President of Sierra and a leading Presidential candidate that is projected to win Sierra Leone next election in attendance in solidarity with Umeoji alongside some high level lawmakers from 3 African Countries joining their counterparts from Nigeria who have all comfirmed their participation.”

