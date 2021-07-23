Okowa, Uduaghan, Ibori, Others Bid Farewell to Utuama’s Wife

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba and Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and wife, his predecessors, Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan and wife as well as Chief James Ibori, were among the dignitaries, who bade Mrs. Tuwere Nelly Utuama, wife of the immediate past deputy governor of the state, Professor Amos Utuama, a final goodbye as she was committed to mother earth.

Other personalities at the funeral included Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, Senator James Manager, wife of the President General of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), Mrs Taiga, and a host of others.

The remains of Mrs. Utuama were interred at her husband’s hometown of Otughievwen in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

Mrs. Utuama, 65, died earlier this year after a brief illness in Warri. She hailed from Otukutu in Ughievwen Kingdom, Ughelli South LGA of the state.

Her husband, Professor Utuama, was former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan’s deputy between 2007 and 2015.

Utuama was also Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice under the Chief James Ibori administration between 1999 and 2007.

Speaking at the church service, Okowa, described the death of Mrs. Utuama as shocking and a big loss to the Utuama’s family and the state as a whole.

The governor said the deceased was a committed Christian, who spent her time serving God and also contributed to the development of her communities and the state through her support to her husband, both as deputy governor and commissioner.

He commiserated with the deceased’s husband, Prof. Utuama, her children and the people of Otukutu community for the loss, saying it was only God that could fill the vacuum created by her passage.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I again condole with the family of Prof. Amos Utuama on the demise of his wife, Dr. Tuwere Nelly Utuama.

“When we heard about her death, it was very painful to us, because she was very close to God and I had seen the family commit to building for God.

“I feel very fulfilled that she put her faith to practice, because Prof. Utuama couldn’t have done all he did for the church and humanity without the assistance of his beloved wife”, Okowa said.

Okowa, however, assured the family that his administration would support and fulfil the deceased’s development desire for her people in Otokutu community, which she was passionate about until her death.

Earlier, eldest child of the deceased, Mrs. Fejiro Utuama Smooth, described her late mum as a kind and trustworthy mother, wife and sister, whom, she said was committed to God’s work.

In his homily, Catholic Bishop of Issele-Uku Diocese, Most Rev. (Dr.) Michael Elue, urged Christians to work for God, when they still have the opportunity as the late Mrs. Utuama worked for the growth and development of the church.

While condoling with the deceased’s family, Bisho Elue, said the hope of the resurrection morning promised by Jesus Christ has been guiding principle of every Christian in every assigned duty on earth.

According to him, the late Utuama was a good woman and true Christian, who spent her time actively involved in God’s works especially, in the famous Catholic Women Organisation (CWO).

The burial ceremony was also attended by the State PDP Chairman, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso; Secretary to the Delta State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah; Prof. GG Darah, Hon. Peter Mrakporand David Ekuetafia among others.

