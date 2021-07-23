Ogbuefi Christopher Chukwuka Agu – A Life of Service

From a small village of Umuabi Town in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, 94 years ago, a young energetic and vibrant child was born to the families of Mr Edward Zeruigbo Agu and Mrs Margaret Nwakwoene Agu of Okpebe village of Umuabi Town in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

MAU MAU as he is fondly called due to his physique and hugeness always said the definition of the success of a person was not measured in terms of material acquisition but in character formation, values and integrity.

On July 30, he will be interred and it offers an opportunity for sober reflections of these wonderful husband, father and community leader’s extra ordinary qualities of uprightness, industriousness, veracity of issues, astute knowledge of issues, family values and tradition crowned by his ever infectious humility.

He was a man, who from inception sacrificed so much for his children and inculcated in them the values and important of good education as a strategic instrument in human development, building simultaneously a united cohesive and God- fearing family.

Married to Mrs Stella Nwamaranma Agu, this began what turned out to be a rich, fulfilled, contented and happy matrimonial life. The union is blessed with four children who identify themselves in their various endeavours, including grand children and great grandchildren.

Ogbuefi Chukwuka is a dedicated husband, community leader, construction guru, philanthropist with over 50 years experience in the building/ construction industry.

He constructed over 100 houses in Onitsha – Anambra State to his credit with a successful career in a Michelitti, an Italian construction firm.

Notably in his building masterpiece is the wonderful sculpture opposite Enugu State House of Assembly, described as one of the best works on Eastern part of Nigeria.

Ogbuefi Chukwukawuka , an astute member and devoted Christian, a bonafide and celebrated member of Cathedral Church of Emmanuel, Imeama – Umuabi Community, Anglican Diocese of Udi, his commitments and efforts in God’s vineyards including dedications accorded him the title of Ezinna which decodes a special seat in the church to befits his status while on Earth.

He will forever be remembered for his wonderful care, decency, and sense of purpose as he slept peacefully on April 30, 2021.

Ogbuefi Chukwuka is survived by a wife, and four children, including grandchildren and great grandchildren among who are Doctor Alphonso Agu, a medical practitioner based in Lagos.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

