Odiaz Emerge Most Talked About Young Music Artiste in Nigeria

Ebo Darlington Odianosen, popularly known as ODIAZ is the new kid on the block that is set to change the game in the Nigerian music industry. The young music act is cooking big hits and has become a subject of discussion in the media space right now.

ODIAZ took the music industry by storm when he released his hit single “Adura”, a single which hit the airwaves by surprise and caused lots of artists to sought for him for collabo.

In a chat with newsmen, Odiaz said his lyrical prowess knows no boundary or limit.

With his debut album set to be released, Odiaz believes that he is the new biggest thing coming on the Nigerian music scene.

“Leading musicians who have willingly offered to feature on my forthcoming body of work gives me the confidence that I am doing something right”, he said.

Young ODIAZ developed his passion for music at a very tender age, following the path of his father who’s a traditional singer and acrobatic dancer.

His father has shared the big stage with A-list veterans, as he has played different kinds of the 80s and 90s songs like Bob Marley, Alex O, Eric Donaldson, Burny Spear and the icon music star Michael Jackson in his car stereo.

The young talent ventured into music officially in 2020 with a sing track titled ‘ADURA’

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

