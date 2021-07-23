Nollywood Actor Lands Multi-Year Contract Renewal with Goldberg

Vanessa Obioha

Popular Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola, recently signed a contract renewal as brand ambassador for the top beer brand, Goldberg Lager Beer. The multi-year deal will see Adekola continue in his current role as a chief promoter of the culture and history of the people of the southwestern region where the beer brand dominates.

According to the Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg, Olaoluwa Babalola, the Goldberg brand extended the ambassadorial deal because of the pivotal role Adekola played in recent years. “I am sure that Adekola will work in tandem with the set goals of Goldberg Lager Beer: serving an experience through culture, history, and the best of beer brews.”

Adekola who was joined by friends and loved ones — like DJ Kaywise and comedian Mr Macaroni — to celebrate the deal said the ambassadorial role is a fulfilling one.

“It feels like being part of something bigger, something that will outlive us all. I have been given another shot at not only experiencing this process unfold but also to be part of it in more ways than that will engage beer lovers.”

