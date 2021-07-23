FCT Cholera Death Toll Hits 60

Olawale Ajimotokan

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has stated that 60 persons have died from the current Cholera outbreak in the FCT.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, gave the update yesterday during the continuation of the community sensitisation on cholera and severe acute diarrhea outbreaks in Pyakasa and Gwagwa respectively.

The minister, who was represented by the acting Executive Secretary of FCT Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Iwot Ndaeyo, also revealed that suspected cases had risen from 604 to 698 in last 72 hours, while the death toll had also climbed from 54 to 60.

She noted that Abaji Area Council recorded three suspected cases and no death, while Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has 281 suspected cases with 22 deaths. Meanwhile, Bwari Area Council recorded 134 suspected cases with 22 deaths.

Others are Gwagwalada Area Council, 220 suspected cases and nine deaths; Kuje Area Council, 23 suspected cases with four deaths, and Kwali Area Council, which recorded 37 suspected cases with three deaths.

The Aliyu described the cholera outbreak in the FCT as unacceptable, adding that the administration would not fold its arms and watch residents die helplessly over preventable diseases.

The minister said every necessary step to curb its further spread must be made, just as she urged FCT residents and critical stakeholders to publicise the message of cholera disease prevention, and proper sanitation with practice of hand hygiene in their respective communities.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abdullahi Adamu Candido, affirmed the commitment of his council to forestall continuous spread of the disease to adjoining and other communities.

He added that the Primary Health Care Department of the council had embarked on a sensitisation tour in all the four chiefdoms in AMAC to enlighten the traditional rulers and their councils about the cholera outbreak and preventive measures.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

