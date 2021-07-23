Dangote Cement’s $1bn Plant Set to Commence Operations in Okpella

Dike Onwuamaeze

Dangote Cement Plc’s $1 billion six million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) facility has been completed and is set for commissioning in Okpella, Edo State.

This followed the guarantee of a conducive business environment by the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki’s administration.

A statement yesterday explained that the plant, which sits on a 1000-hectare land, is billed to boost cement production in the state, in alignment with Obaseki’s unrelenting push to diversify the state’s economy and attract investment into its productive sector.

The Director, Stakeholder Management, Dangote Cement Plc, Engr. Patrick Omokagbo, said the construction of the plant had the input of the local community, as engineers, technicians, and other members of the community worked on the project till its completion.

He added: “In Nigeria, we have a population of over 200 million people. The per capita consumption of cement in Nigeria is low. We still need to do more to make the cement get to the poorest of the poor.”

A visit to the sprawling facility showed that the plant was ready for operation with trucks being loaded with cement bags produced on site.

The plant is powered with a 60MW power plant produced at the site, which is connected to the Benin-Abuja Expressway with a 7.5km road constructed by Dangote Cement.

The plant was built by Sinoma International Engineering Company, one of the world’s largest cement engineering system integration suppliers.

About 1,500 local workers joined the Chinese engineers on the project, while the plant is expected to employ not less than 6,000 persons when it commences operations.

“Obaseki has continued to prioritise inflow of investment into the state with bold and investor-friendly policies, which has resulted in the setting up of a number of industrial plants, including modular refineries, gas processing plants, energy parks, an inland dry port, among others,” the statement added.

