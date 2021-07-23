Chioma Akpotha: I’m more than just a Face for Crown Premium Pasta

Very few A-List actors have the charisma, intelligence, diligence, level-headedness and pragmatism of Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha. The multiple award-winning actor has endeared herself to Nigerians, particularly the youth, and is well loved. She is seen as a positive role model by many because of her comportment and positive values. Chioma is a wife, a mother, a homemaker, a fitness buff, and healthy-living advocate. It is no surprise, therefore, that an iconic brand like Crown Flour Mill Limited, a subsidiary of Olam Nigeria, chose her as the brand ambassador for its Crown Premium pasta, due to shared values. In this interview with MARY NNAH, this consummate actor of “Sins of the flesh”, movie producer and director, talked about the partnership with CFM, pasta, and other sundry issues. Excerpts:

How do you feel about being in this ‘partnership’ with the Crown Premium Pasta brand and by extension Crown Flour Mill Limited?

Like all other amazing brands under Crown Flour Mill Ltd, Crown Premium Pasta is a great healthy high-quality product made to delight your family. There’s truly nothing greater than getting to be a part of something you truly love and use personally. I’m really excited to be representing Crown Premium Pasta – it’s a delicious family meal, Non-sticky, Great Quality, Healthy with high Protein from Durum Wheat and contains Vitamins and Micronutrients.

What is it about Crown Premium Pasta that made you feel confident and friendly towards the brand to the extent that you are willing to use your name/ brand to promote it?

Chioma Akpotha is a premium family brand. I share the same DNA with Crown Premium Pasta which is also a premium family brand. It’s just the right fit. I also align with the company whose mission is to provide top quality local products at accessible prices to the Nigerian consumer. For a company that prides itself on providing the nation with nutritious and great tasting flour varieties, I’m glad to be a part of that journey of helping Nigerians see better, know better and eat better.

You have been a brand ambassador to a number of iconic brands. Many may consider this a simple and interesting task, how has your experience been?

The truth is, no two brands are the same. Being in the public eye, you definitely get a lot of propositions to represent and be a part of so many things but it’s important that you align only with brands that represent your values and that is what Crown Premium Pasta is for me.

In what ways do you think your partnership will bring value to the brand?

As an ambassador, I am more than just a face for the Crown Premium Pasta brand. All through my 20+ years in professional career, I have been able to build a premium brand for myself with the love and support of my family, friends and my ever-amazing fans (My Omafam). I will not only embody the brand but also champion its causes because its values align with mine. I truly love how the company combines Consumer Insight from studies of consumer food habits & needs with their Superior Agro-Technological capability to incorporate consumer needs innovations and high quality into all of their products. Communicating through my network all the values and benefits the brand offers will be almost second nature as I identify truly with the brand. I love the quality of this non-sticky, healthy and nutritious pasta that is priced right for Nigerians even though it is premium. It’s a win-win for your pockets and your family needs.

As the brand ambassador for Crown Premium Pasta, what message do you have for your teeming fans and followers across the country?

I’ve had the opportunity to eat pasta from some of the best locations around the world and I have to say this has to be right up there with the best of them. We all have had pasta and it’s pretty popular in Nigeria’s but I promise you haven’t eaten anything like Crown Premium pasta. It’s literally the taste of the world and it’s now within your reach.

Do you eat pasta, if you do, how do you like your pasta prepared?

I believe food is not just about the taste but about the experience that comes with it. There is nothing like a taste of something that is etched in your memory forever. For me that’s “Spicy Jollof Pasta”. Pasta is one of those meals that one can have anytime in the day, i.e., as breakfast, lunch or dinner.

When in the day would you rather eat your pasta?

I usually have pasta for lunch or dinner, but I prefer having it as dinner.

You studied Banking and Finance in the University. How did you get into Nollywood?

I enjoyed banking and finance because I like to deal with figures; but I didn’t just connect with it. However, I did it and did it well. It was fun balancing sheets and all of that. I toyed with the idea of juggling a bank job with acting but that never happened.

While I was growing up, I had always tilted towards the arts. Even though I was shy as a child, singing and acting was a medium to express my inner self and bring me joy and inner peace. I was convinced that this was something that I wanted to stick with. Also, the environment I grew up in was the hub for home video producers and actors. So, it was easy for me to make a decision to take up something art-related; even though I wasn’t sure which particular aspect I wanted. I just prayed for direction from God and I am grateful He did and here I am today.

How has your acting experience been so far?

I had done a couple of dramas and montages for churches when I was younger, but the first major film I did was in 2000 called ‘The Apple’. It was produced by Theodore Anyangi and directed by Lancelot Imasuen. It was quite memorable for me as I was a greenhorn and had to learn on the job. I started learning my camera angles, points where I was supposed to speak, taking a particular scene over and over again. Then by the time I saw my face on the poster of the next film, ‘The Handkerchief’, I was literally blown away seeing my face all over the place. Then more jobs started coming in, the awards and endorsements started rolling in; it’s been very eventful.

What has been your major challenge over the years?

In the beginning, my challenges were just learning on the job. I had to learn very fast – hit the ground running – because I was getting a barrage of scripts with different roles to play. Then of course, there were several other challenges – things as simple as regularly switching roles, acting with more experienced actors, dealing with some people who are not professionals.

Like every other career, each job has its own different challenge. I had to understand that every character, director, set, location and project was different from the next. I give every job the professionalism it requires.

