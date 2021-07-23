CCC Makoko Set for 70th Anniversary Thanksgiving

Mary Nnah

The Celestial Church of Christ, Arch Diocese and National Headquarters, Makoko, Lagos is set for its 70th Anniversary Thanksgiving with an array of events which which culminates in the anniversary Harvest / Thanksgiving service on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

Tagged the “Return of the Lord”, the month long activities for the event which started on June 27 with the anniversary logo unveiling at the church permeases, will feature among other things, a gala / award night on Friday, July 23; while on July 25, the church will hold a road walk – Walking for Jesus – in the Yaba community.

Other events include the CCC Women’s Day on Monday, 26; the Youth Day would holsd on Tuesday, July 27 while on Wednesday, an Open Air Revival will hold at the CCC national headquarters.

On Thursday, June 29, the church will display one of its rare gifts – prophetic ministrations for those looking for direction in life and on morning of Friday, July 30 there will be free medical outreach, community outreach – provision of relief materials to members of the public while in the evening of same day, the church will hold a musical concert. On Saturday, July 31, the SBJ Oshoffa International Bible Quest will hold.

Organisers assured that strict COVID measures will be put in place for activities, which will culminate in the 70th Harvest Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, August 1.

#The Chairman, 70th Harvest Anniversary, Gbenga Daniel-Adebayo who affirmed that God has been faithful to the church in these 70 years, noted, “We all know that the number 70 is very significant. It represents a significant milestone both spiritually and also in our physical realm. 70 is a very significant milestone in a life time. We are also celebrating the 70th year of God’s mandate in the Celestial Church of Christ through his servant; Rev. SBJ Oshoffa.”

“It gives me pleasure to acknowledge the fruitfulness and love of God over His church and His people as we celebrate 70 years of God’s undiluted love and mercy over the Celestial Church of Christ. This where we all started in Nigeria and therefore, we must give God all that He deserves at this particular time and give glory to him for his faithfulness over our lives”, noted Daniel-Adebayo.

Most Superior Evangelist Samson Banjo said, “What we are celebrating here today is not just a harvest but also the 70th anniversary of the church in Nigeria. The church started in Makoko and it was in Makoko that the church was registered with the authorities and that is why Makoko is the mother of the CCC church in Nigeria.”

Purported as the mother church of the CCC, Assistant Most Superior Evangelist Olusegun Olarinde revealed that the church first started at Makoko in 1951, and then spread all over the world and growing from strength to strength and today the CCC has over N15, 000 parishes worldwide.

DPR Boss Says FG Targets Nigeria’s Dominance of Oil, Gas in West Africa

Director/CEO of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Sarki Auwalu, has said that the Federal Government aims at Nigeria’s dominance of the oil and gas market in the West African region with its ongoing Refinery Revolution and Decade of Gas initiative.

The DPR boss who delivered a paper titled, “A Discussion on the Future of the Nigerian Petroleum Industry”, at the 2nd quarter, 2021 Business Dinner of The Petroleum Club Lagos, explained that the target of the government was to increase its oil reserves to 40 billion barrels and grow gas reserves to 220TCF by 2030.

He said the government also plans to increase production capacity to three million barrels per day, adding, “This is achievable with the ongoing rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries, the coming on stream of the Dangote Refinery and other modular refineries that are under construction.”

He however stressed that to establish the future of the industry; we need to re-write the history of our economy.

“Nigeria must rewrite its history and reverse the resource curse syndrome which has plagued the country for decades by ensuring utilisation of its vast oil and gas resources for national development”, Auwalu noted.

“None of the West African countries have a refinery producing Premium Motor Spirit and this presents a great opportunity for us. We can take over the market and it is a future we are looking forward to,” Auwalu said.

He said the focus on development of the nation’s gas resources would help transform Nigeria to a gas-based economy which would create employment opportunities for the populace.

Auwalu said the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) was needed to drive these initiatives so as to provide clarity in legal framework, institutional alignment and improved investment climate.

He commended members of the club for their contribution to the industry in the past decades. He said that the government would continue to partner with the private sector to achieve its vision for the oil and gas industry.

President, Petroleum Club Lagos, Dr Layi Fatona, said the association was a think-tank of persons who had played a key role in the petroleum industry and are desirous of improving its contribution to the economy.

Fatona said the COVID-19 pandemic and the global energy transition had made it imperative for Nigeria to make use of its vast petroleum resources within the shortest possible time for national development.

He stressed that the raging pandemic has made it a difficult time for the petroleum industry to thrive while the market turmoil saw Nigeria oil drop, the threat of security, and other crises affecting the industry has brought a drastic change in the country’s economy.

