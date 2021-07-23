Bombshell Books on the Trump Presidency

Chido Nwangwu, Publisher, USAfricaonline.com examines an American journalism tradition to publish books on past or serving presidents of that country

We have seen a barrage of books this Summer of 2021 focused on the previous, giddy, colourful and divisive four years of Mr. Donald Trump as the President and the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces of the United States of America.

Some presidents attract more interests and more books are written to dissect the ups and downs of their presidency — especially if the subject had a controversial time.

As you will agree with me, and like I have written at different times, we have not seen a president quite like the one; the only Donald J. Trump!

It has remained an American journalism tradition to publish books about the dynamics of public policy and power-play drawing from inside information and sometimes extravagant claims about an incumbent and/or an immediate past president. The two of the best known journalists in this tradition are Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, famously of the Watergate expositions of the disgraced former President Richard Nixon.

Among the bestsellers are Michael Wolff who only a few days ago released ‘Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency.’ His first book on Trump in 2018 was the scorching “Fire and Fury,” where he presented a catalog of surreal, out of control and disorganized presidency. Yet Mr. Trump, surprisingly, granted him an interview for this new book?

“The fact that he was talking to me might only reasonably be explained by his absolute believe that his voice alone has reality-altering powers,” Wolff scoffs and noted that Trump told him, “I don’t blame you. I blame my people.”

Another surprising revelation by Trump to Wollf is his caustic comments and condescension against a sitting Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. He appointed the man in 2018, and the Justice has not always voted to meet Donald Trump’s desires and wishes. Trump mocks Kavanaugh:

“Where would he be without me? I saved his life. He wouldn’t even be in a law firm. Who would have had him? Nobody. Totally disgraced. Only I saved him.”

Trump’s reference and use of the word “disgraced” is regarding allegations and accusations of sexual assault and improper business transactions.

Especially, it was so difficult for Trump to come to terms with the fact that Kavanaugh voted with the majority opinion that rejected a challenge to “Obama Care” — the Affordable Care Act in June, 2021. “I can’t even believe what’s happening. I’m very disappointed in Kavanaugh. In retrospect, he just hasn’t had the courage you need to be a great justice”, said an agonizing Trump.

Wall Street Journal reporter Michael C. Bender’s book is titled “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost.” He is the one who claimed in a bombshell but disputed reporting of a Trump trip to Europe for the anniversary of World War I that Trump told his Chief of Staff, retired General John Kelly, “Well, Hitler did a lot of good things.” Trump and his team have denied making such a statement; and called it fake news. The problem is that Trump lies too many times that we don’t know when he’s telling the truth.

