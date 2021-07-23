Barca Set to Offload Griezmann, Coutinho, Dembele, Others to Balance Books

Barcelona’s financial troubles could see big names like Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho leave this summer to finance arrivals and help balance the books.

Although Lionel Messi’s future at the Nou Camp appears all-but assured, Barcelona will only be able to invest in further additions to their squad by arranging some significant departures.

Griezmann is undoubtedly the most eye-catching name among the group due to the massive £100m+ (€120m) investment it took to sign him from Atletico Madrid just two years ago. He was then the fifth-most expensive transfer of all time.

But Coutinho, Dembele and striker Martin Braithwaite are also at the forefront of the push for funds to boost the finances of a club which is mounted with huge debts exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Barcelona believe Braithwaite in particular has increased in value because of his performances for Denmark during Euro 2020 – he was also one of the cheaper arrivals in Catalonia, having only cost around £15m to trigger his release clause from Leganes in February 2020.

Griezmann is one of the highest-paid players in world football and Barcelona also need to cut down their wage bill, which led to recent discussions over a potential exchange that would have seen his return to Atletico and Saul Niguez join Barca – the clubs were unable to come to an agreement.

The Frenchman’s substantial salary means there are only a handful of clubs that can afford to take him on and Juventus are one big club not currently interested, according to Sky in Italy, nor in a return for Miralem Pjanic, who moved to Barca in a swap with Arthur Melo last summer.

Dembele and Clement Lenglet are other high-profile names Barcelona would be willing to listen to offers for – or at least include in swap deals for their targets – as well as goalkeeper Neto and right-backs Emerson and Moussa Wague.

Barcelona’s management is also talking with a number of veteran players – Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto – over contract extensions and want them to follow their captain Messi in taking wage cuts.

Sky Sports News has been warned by sources in Spain that one of these stars also leaving cannot be ruled out at this stage.

