NPFL: Akwa Utd Inch Close to First Title with Six Points Lead

Akwa United have opened up a six-point at the top of the NPFL following a comfortable 3-0 home win over Warri Wolves

With four rounds of matches to the end of the season, ‘The Promise Keepers’ now have 64 points from 34 matches.

Striker Charles Atsimene grabbed a brace for the Uyo club.

Closest rivals Nasarawa United and Kano Pillars both lost on the road.

Nasarawa United fell 3-2 at Lobi Stars, while Pillars went down 2-0 to Enugu Rangers. Nasarawa United have 58 points, same as Pillars, who have a game in hand.

Nasarawa United and Kano Pillars will be plugged down from second and third spots in the event of Enyimba defeating FC IfeanyiUbah in Nnewi today.

Rangers close in on Rivers United with a point now separating the pair after the Pride of Rivers lost 1-2 away to Jigawa Golden Stars.

Lobi Stars are seventh as they wait the outcome of Kwara United’s fixture against Wikki Tourists today.

At the Agege Stadium, MFM FC defeated former champions Plateau United 3-1.

MFM took control of the game late in the first half with Akanni Elijah firing home. He doubled his side’s advantage in the 65th minute.

Buhari Ibrahim reduced the deficit for Plateau United in the 71st but Tunde Azeez made the maximum points safe for the hosts three minutes later.

In Okigwe, Abia Warriors recorded a 2-1 win against Heartland in the oriental derby.

Paul Samson put the home team ahead on 16 minute, while Yakubu Hammed scored the second goal in the 39th minute.

Chijoke Akuneto reduced the deficit two minutes before the break.

Sunshine Stars were held to a 0-0 draw by Katsina United in another game.

Jigawa Golden Stars’ victory sees Sunshine Stars crash back into the relegation zone while FC IfeanyiUbah, Warri Wolves and Adamawa United have their situation unchanged at the bottom.

MATCH DAY 34

Jigawa GS 2-1 Rivers Utd

MFM FC 3-1 Plateau Utd

Akwa Utd 3-0 W’ Wolves

Abia Warriors 2-1 Heartland

Rangers 2-0 Kano Pillars

Sunshine 0-0 Katsina Utd

Lobi Stars 3-2 Nasarawa

TODAY

Kwara Utd v Wikki

Dakkada v Adamawa

Ifeanyiubah v Enyimba

