NGC Commissions Civic, Health Centres in Edo Communities

Adibe Emenyonu

The Nigerian Gas Company (NGC) subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has commissioned and handed over a Civic Centre and a Basic Health Centre to Oben and Evboesi communities in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State.

The company said the facilities were part of its promises to live up to it’s corporate social responsibility to host communities as a company.

In his address, NGC Managing Director, Seyi Omotowa, who was represented by the Director, Support Services, Mrs. Uche Ossai, said the commissioning of the projects in the two communities, was the company’s contribution to the development of the communities which they cherished dearly as two of the most peace- loving communities.

Omotowa said that as a company, it will continue to solicit for the communities cooperation and assistance in the maintenance of peace in order to support NGC’s business growth aspirations for the benefit of people in the two communities and Nigerians generally.

“Let me reiterate that NGC will always encourage and appreciate communities that promote peace, dialogue and understanding in the resolution of any issue. This indeed, is the hallmark of our community relations engagement process.

“We will appreciate direct contact with NGC Management through our Public Affairs Department on any community issues and not through a third party. Problems are better solved where there is constant communication between entities with vested interest, for the mutual benefits of all”, he said.

Also, the Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division of NNPC, Dr. Kenny Obateru, who was represented by the Manager, Community Relations, Mrs. Doris Ohia, congratulated the benefiting communities of Oben and Evboesi, for creating the enabling environment for the projects which will improve the social economic life of the people.

The Managing Director of Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), Farouk Usman who was represented by the General Manager (Commercial), Mrs. Chuddy Okocha, also thanked the communities for the opportunities to erect the projects in their land.

He said: “Without your permission, the company, wouldn’t have been able to do this. Without you collaborating with us, there wouldn’t have been this project. I thank you for your supports. We ask that you continue to serve any other subsidiary of NNPC the same way you have served us and even better.”

In an address read by the Secretary of Oben community Elders Council and the Enogie of Oben, HRH Odojijie Ogiewonyi, Mr. John Omokaro; thanked NNPC and NGC’s Management for executing the civic Centre in their land, promising to guide the civic centre jealously against vandalism and other unholy acts.

According to him, “This project no doubt will help to attract our youths to relocate to the community for available jobs thereby reducing rural-urban drift.”

Omokaro also noted that Oben community have experienced a lot of negative environmental impact resulting from gas flaring, gas emission and oil spillage since the inception of NGC’s operation in their domain and appealed to the oil firm to fashion ways of mitigating the impact of gas exploitation on their environment.

“Your company is presently executing a huge project that will compress gas which will be transported to all over the Country and as well exported to other West African Countries thereby generating huge revenue to the country with the community being peaceful without vandalism of the pipelines”, he started.

Omokaro demanded on behalf of Oben Community that NGC should create employment for graduates of the community into the services of the company, provide uninterrupted electricity supply (Gas turbine) to the community, empower the youths and women with soft loans and grants as well as train the youths for skill acquisition.

Also in an address, the Enogie of Evboesi community, His Royal Highness, Ogiefo Festus Iduozee JP, appreciated NGC for providing the Basic Health Centre for his people and community.

The monarch pledged the community’s continued cooperation with the NGC in its developmental projects.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment & Sustainability, Edo State who was represented by a Assistant Chief Officer, Mr. Igo Igbinosa, appreciated the Enogies of Oben and Evboesi Communities for the peaceful disposition of their people which according to him allowed for the successful execution and operation of the company.

He also commended NGC for providing the communities with a Civic Centre, adding that the ministry would look at the impact of pollution and how to mitigate it as raised by the people of the communities.

Similarly, the Head of Administration, Orhionmwon Local Government Council, Mr. Frank Aikpitanyi also expressed happiness over the facilities just as he urged the people of Evboesi and Oben communities to guide the projects jealously so that children yet unborn can benefit and feel the impacts of the projects provided by NGC.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

