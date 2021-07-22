Kidney Disease Now a Global Burden – Dr. Osunbor

… says disease occupy 10 position amongst death worldwide

A Consultant and Case Manager, Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Edo State, Dr. Osariemen Osunbor, has said that kidney disease is gradually tilting towards being a global pandemic.

He expressed fears that the disease which occupied the 27th position in the causes of deaths in 1990 to 18th position in 2010, is now the 10th position as the leading cause of deaths worldwide.

Osunbor expressed this apprehension in Benin City, on the occasion of the second Ordinary General Meeting/Scientific Conference of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Edo State Health Management Board.

The consultant who gave a lecture on the topic, “The Menace of Chronic Kidney Disease; Way Forward”, declared that the disease has become a global burden.

While describing as ‘alarming,’ the increase in Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in the country, Osunbor said the disease had risen astronomically as one of the major causes of death globally.

According to him, “While the case of HIV that ranked above CKD in 1990 have decreased over the years, that of the kidney disease had continued on it upward movement unabated.”

Dr. Osunbor attributed the reason for this rise to lack of awareness and inadequate enlightenment campaign on the subject matter, adding that “CKD ranked among the causes of premature deaths as its estimated prevalence is between 16 to 18 percent globally which varies from country to country.”

He also said: “The disease is constituting a drain on the economy of countries as it majorly affects the economically productive age of between 25 and 45 years.”

Osunbor identified urgent and adequate funding for kidney care by government, especially through health insurance schemes and regular routine screening programme.

“There should also be awareness and enlightenment programmes about kidney disease,” he said.

Also, Dr Egbe Enobakhare, who spoke on the topic: “Gender Based Voilence (GBV) During the COVID – 19 Lock Down, called for actions on responses to be stepped up.

The Wife of the Governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, who was the special guest of honour, commended the doctors for their steadfastness improving the health indexes of the state.

She noted that her office will continue to give priority to issues of GBV that she is passionate about.

Represented by Dr. Bridget Okaeguale, Mrs Obaseki said, “I have been doing and will continue to do my best as regards GBV.”

