e-Transmission: Nigerians Tasked To Sustain Pressure on National Assembly

Nigerians and particularly the media, have been urged to sustain the pressure on the National Assembly, federal government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the merit of electoral transmission of election results in the coming 2023 polls.

Chairman, DAS Energy Services, Udu near Warri and politician, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, made the appeal yesterday in Warri, Delta State.

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the National Assembly rejected the electronic transmission of election results in the amended Electoral Act.

But Onuesoke disclosed that with the rejection of electronic transmission of votes by the lawmakers, it is the duty of Nigerians and the media, as the fourth estate of the realm, to rescue the hapless masses from the oppressive representation.

He described the action of APC senators in particular as an assault on the sensibilities of Nigerians, who had looked up to them for improvement in the electoral process in a manner that would engender a free, fair and credible process.

According to him, the senators’ claim that the National Communication Commission (NCC) had declared that only 43 per cent of the country was currently under effective telecommunications coverage was false, noting that evidence abounds that GSM phones are used in all the remote villages of Nigeria including the forest where Boko Haram, ISWAP and bandits are operating from.

“Even if the NCC’s claims by the senators is true, we have to start from somewhere and improve on it instead of relying on manual method of transferring election results which gives room to manipulations.

“In Nigeria, we use GSM network in transferring money, pay different kinds of bills, register JAMB, WEAC, NIM, voters and other activities. Even Boko Haram, ISWAP and bandits use GSM to communicate with relatives of abducted victims in the remote forests. Why can’t INEC use it to transfer election results?” he asked.

