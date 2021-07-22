Committee of Vice Chancellors Select Layer3Cloud Services

Emma Okonji

The Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU) has selected Layer3Cloud for its cloud services.

The CVCNU, which is the umbrella organisation for Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Federal, State and Private Universities, will use Layer3Cloud to innovate faster and offer its homegrown plagiarism detection software code-named EagleScan.

By running on Nigeria’s leading cloud, CVCNU can scale its application on top of Layer3Cloud’s reliable infrastructure, enhancing the site’s availability and reliability to give users in Nigeria, and around the world, better performance even during periods of peak demand.

CVCNU is leveraging the breadth and depth of Layer3Cloud’s features’, including virtual data center, managed databases, compute, storage, security, and data warehousing, to accelerate innovation of new customer-facing products and services while reducing development costs for those products significantly.

Secretary General of CVCNU, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, said: “As our preferred choice for cloud infrastructure and services, we are excited to leverage their platform with the increased availability, low latency, performance, and security that come with running on Layer3Cloud.

“Using Layer3Cloud also allows us to fulfill the local data residency and data sovereignty requirement of the Federal Government since the company is a local cloud service provider with its data centers in Nigeria.”

Layer3’s Head of Cloud Business, Adeniyi Osibeluwo, said: “We are living in an era of deep and rapid digital transformation and we are proud to be able to support the CVCNU in providing them the right platform to launch their innovative product. By leveraging our cloud, CVCNU can access an innovative infrastructure that is local, agile, robust and easily adaptable to the expanding needs of their organisation.”

Layer3Cloud is Layer3’s purpose-built cloud infrastructure running out of multiple data centers in Nigeria. It is an award-winning platform with multiple ISO certifications such as the ISO27001 and ISO27017 as well as the PCIDSS industry certification.

