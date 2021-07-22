2 killed, King, Residents Flee A’Ibom Community over Cult War

Okon Bassey

Two persons were reportedly killed in Akwa Ibom community following attack by a rival cult group. The cult war reported in Udianga Enen community of Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of the state, caused the residents to flee their homes just as the village head, Chief Mendie Josiah Udoekoriko, equally fled his throne for dear life.

THISDAY gathered the latest cult invasion of the community occurred Monday night as members of rival cult group said to be of the Icelaand group, led by one Oto, from Obon Ebot village, stormed the Udianga Enem community to retrieve stolen items, allegedly seized by the opposing gang in the nearby community of Obong Ntak.

Efforts to speak with the Udianga Enem village youths’ President, Udeme John, could not yield result as his phone line was not going.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a member of the Udianga Enem community youths association, said the invaders led by the Icelaand leader, “came for a truce with the other group, Debam, led by one Samuel Jessy Okonko, popularly called ‘Angel Boy’ with a view to recovering those properties through negotiation”.

“But unfortunately, scuffle ensued, leading to the death of one person while others fled”, he said, adding that the resurgence of gun violence has forced people to abandoned their farms and fled.

He said the ‘Angel Boy’ had earlier killed one person at Obong Ntak community after the looting, but when he was identified by the deceased of having led his gang to cart away people’s wares in their community; he deliberately shot and killed him.

He explained that “we could not report the matter to the Police at the Area Command because the Village Head who would have coordinated the process immediately fled his throne”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Odiko Macdon, a Police Superintendent, said “full scale investigation will begin as soon as the Etim Ekpo Area Command gives details”.

He urged members of the civil society to be law abiding and report any act of crime in good time for the Police to nib such crisis in bud.

Also, the PPRO warned hoodlums in the habit of taking the laws into their hands to desist or prepared to face the fire-power of Police operatives, saying “no one should cash in on the peaceful nature of the state to perpetrate evil.

