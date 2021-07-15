UK: North-east Humanitarian Crisis Remains Our Priority

…NEDC develops master plan to stabilise region

Adedayo Akinwale



The United Kingdom has said the humanitarian crisis in the North-east region of Nigeria remains a significant priority for the British Government.

The Head of Humanitarian Team, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Ms. Alexandra Maclean, stated this yesterday during a Humanitarian, Development, and Peacebuilding stakeholders’ engagement forum in Abuja.

She said after more than 12 years of conflict affecting the North-east region, the value of the NEDC to ensure coordination between federal and state governments, and the international community cannot be overemphasised.

Maclean noted that the leadership of NEDC is central in this space to ensure and maximise the combined value of all efforts and resources to meet the need of the conflict-affected population in the region and support the transition to peace and development.

According to her, “The continuing crisis in the North-east remains a significant priority for the UK. As seen through the G7 outpost on famine prevention and humanitarian aid launched in May 2021, the UK remains a committed donor to the North-east, as well as humanitarian assistance.”

Maclean further stressed that the UK would continue to provide a package of stabilisation, security and early warning support to tackle the root causes of the conflict in the region.

She said the UK has been pleased to support the NEDC through the ENSURE Trust Fund over the last two years, providing support to the development of the NEDC master plan.

Earlier, the Managing Director of North East Development Commission (NEDC), Mohammad Alkali, said the commission has developed a North-East Stabilization and Development Master Plan (NESDMP) which would reshape the destiny of the region.

Alkali said: “The NEDC Act clearly outlines the process in two-part-Baseline Studies (establishing the extent of damage and needs assessment), and the Masterplan (produces schemes and programmes with cost and timeline).

‘’There are some duplications among activities in the North-east, and it will be erased. All state governments might have their master plan but at the end of the day, we will streamline it into one.”

Also, the lead consultant, Dr. Kassim Gidado, said the NESDMP 2030 plan is aimed to achieve a thriving and peaceful region.

