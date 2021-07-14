‘Why DPR Prefers Royalties to Penalties’

The Director of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Mr. Sarki Auwalu, has said the government agency is more interested in the payment of royalties by companies operating in the oil and gas industry in the country, than the collection of penalty sums for violation of the rules.

Speaking when he received the leadership of the Northern Independent Petroleum Marketers forum led by the Chairman, Mr. Musa Maikifi, on a courtesy visit to his Abuja office, Auwalu noted that the duty of the DPR goes beyond being an industry regulator.

A statement by the Head, Public Affairs, of the organisation, Mr. Gabriel Osu, noted that Sarki thanked the delegation for the visit and reiterated that DPR remains a business enabler and opportunity provider.

He said the DPR will continue to provide guidelines and policies that will allow stakeholders Investments to flourish and restated the department’s commitment to growing the oil and gas industry.

“Auwalu re-emphasised that he prefers more royalties and more volumes than penalties as that will make the investment and economy grow bigger,” the statement added.

He assured the delegation of his commitment to review all operational feedbacks highlighted during the visit and promised that necessary actions will be taken accordingly.

The director reiterated the federal government’s declaration of the Decade of Gas (DoG) and urged the marketers to tap into the opportunities as gas resources will be the future energy.

