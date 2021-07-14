Gunmen kill Delta Varsity Student, Kidnap Two Others

By Sylvester Idowu

Gunmen have shot dead a student of Delta State University, Abraka, Odje Stephen of the Department of Medical Biochemistry.

The incident occurred on Sunday night at about 9.30pm as the student was on his way to Abraka to resume the 2020/2021 academic session.

The gunmen also abducted Mr. Divine Omajuwa of Geology Department and Miss Hamza Hussiena Jennifer of Pharmacology Department in DELSU who were also returning back to school.

In a swift reaction, the University management has condemned the gruesome murder of Stephen and the kidnap of Divine and Jennifer.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Dean, Students’ Affairs of the University, Professor Chukwujindu Iwegbue.

The statement called on the relevant security agencies and the general public to step up actions to ensure the immediate release and safe rescue of the kidnapped students.

It insisted that the perpetrators of the heinous crime against innocent students of the University must be brought to book.

The university also condoled with the family of the deceased.

Also, the Students Union Government, DELSU, Abraka, has described as “horrifying and unacceptable that students and the entire University community have become targets of attack, murder and kidnap by hoodlums parading the state”.

“It is also painful to the students’ body that when such incidents occur, law enforcement agencies within and around the state don’t do enough to bring the perpetrators to book”, the SUG said in a statement.

The statement signed by the SUG President, Comrade Mukolo Ogelenya Solomon, warned that the incidence “may lead to a breakdown of law and order within and around Abraka and its environs and the entire state in general if urgent steps are not taken to effect the immediate and unconditional release of the kidnapped victims.”

A 24-hour ultimatum was thus issued by the Students Union to all law enforcement agencies in the state to swing into action to effect the unconditional release of the kidnapped students.

“Failure to do so will result to students’ unrest within Delta State University in particular and the entire state in general”, the students stated.

The student leader on behalf of his government expressed condolence to the family of the slain student, the students of the Department of Medical Biochemistry and staff and students of the institution.

When contacted, the acting Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State Command, DSP Edafe Bright, confirmed the incident.

He, however, noted that he did not readily have enough details

