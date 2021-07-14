Adekuoroye’s Glory Quest in Tokyo 2020 Gets Halogen Backing

As Nigeria’s team to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games departed for Japan last night amid high expectations, Halogen Group, the country’s leading security risk company, has sent a special message of goodwill to its adopted athlete, Odunayo Adekuoroye.

Adekuoroye, the Nigerian female wrestling sensation who has been ranked the world’s number one in the 57kg wrestling category, is a two-time Commonwealth Female Wrestling Champion, and has won multiple gold medals in several high profile global tournaments.

Adekuoroye who has been named by the Federal Government as Nigeria’s Flag-Bearer at the opening of Tokyo Olympics, was last year adopted by Halogen Group under the “Adopt-an-Athlete” initiative designed by the Federal Government to produce Champions for Nigeria at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

In its goodwill message, Halogen praised Adekuoroye’s dedication, discipline and focus which it says have resulted in her sensational string of winnings at various global tournaments, noting that her determination, self belief and faith which have seen her rise to international prominence, are the same virtues she needs to hold dear in the pursuit of Olympic success.

Speaking on Adekuoroye’s qualities and the high expectations Nigerians have of her Olympic outing, CEO, Halogen Group, Wale Olaoye noted that “Odunayo is an extraordinary athlete who creates huge excitement with her unbeatable performance in the wrestling ring. At the same time; she is influencing millions of Nigerian youths across the world to be great at what they do. She is the epitome of the Halogen brand with her boundless energy, passion for excellence, and uncommon commitment to superior performance.”

While wishing Adekuoroye and the entire Nigerian contingent historic success at this edition of the Olympics, the Halogen Chief Executive admonished the young wrestling star and the Nigerian team to remember that they are representing the collective aspirations and the hunger of all Nigerians for record breaking Olympics success.

