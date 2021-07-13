Waltersmith Partners UNIDO, UNECA on Industrial Park in Imo Community

Amby Uneze

Waltersmith Petroman Nigeria Limited, one of the indigenous oil companies to build a modular refinery in Nigeria, is to build an industrial park in Ohaji/Egbema local government, its host community of Imo state.

Also in line with its corporate social responsibilities, Waltersmith has advanced plans to employ 47 youths of Ohaji/Egbema who had undergone six months technical skills acquisition programme which was organised by the company.

The project is being undertaken with support from the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

Chief Executive Officer of Waltersmith Petroman Company, Mr. Chikezie Nwosu, disclosed this at the closing ceremony of Waltersmith Technical Skills Acquisition Programme, 2021 for some graduates of Ohaji/Egbema local government area of Imo state.

Nwosu said the Industrial Park will attract petrochemical, pharmaceutical, research and other light manufacturing companies that feeds off the hydrocarbon value chain.

He said, “The industrial park is being developed with the support of the United Nation Industrial Development Organisation and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa as part of Nigeria’s country program with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.”

According to him, the park will be world class with all the infrastructure that would attract world class companies, adding that the park will also double as a dry dock and free trade zone.

“It is not just an industrial park, but an industrial park with a difference,” he said, stressing that Ohaji/Egbema will continue to grow with all the adjoining communities also benefiting from the expected boom.

Nwosu commended the trainees for their comportment and zeal during the programme and however informed them that the employment opportunities which most likely be for their refinery will be done in phases.

In his speech, Hon. Goodluck Nana Opia who is the Special Adviser/ Coordinator of Oil and Gas to Imo State Government commended Waltersmith.

According to Opia who was also the guest speaker, “apart from insecurities, unemployment is one issue bedeviling the nation. Waltersmith is honoured when it comes to signing Memorandum of Understanding with their host communities and its implementations as the need arises, unlike other oil companies operating in the areas like Sterling Global, Agwa and Shell Petroleum.

“The scheme will help in socio economic development of the state and Nigerian nation at large.” he assured.

Opiah, said Waltersmith has proved to be a worthy partner in the development of its host community, expressing happiness that the youths did not only get knowledge, but were also promised employment by the company.

He expressed angst at the attitude of some oil firms operating in Imo state that had vehemently refused to sign memorandum of understanding with their host community, or where such MoU existed, have refused to implement them.

He however told the management of the company that a lot remained to be done in terms of corporate social responsibility in terms of contributing in building roads, schools and recreational facilities to contribute to the 3R agenda of the Uzodimma administration.

Earlier in her speech, Mrs. Eriye Onagoruwa, the company’s External Affairs and Government Relations Manager applauded the participants for the discipline, commitment and dedication they exhibited throughout the period while reminding them that knowledge is the new goal.

According to Onagoruwa, “the best investment any company or nation can do is in knowledge through capacity building. You must maximise the knowledge potentials exposed to you, build up on it and advanced on it.”

