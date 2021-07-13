Ohanaeze Has Constitutional Right to Monitor Kanu’s Trial, Says Malami

Olawale Ajimotokan

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), yesterday welcomed the formation of a legal team by the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to monitor the trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Nnamdi Kanu.

The group had constituted the legal team to monitor and ensure a fair trial for Kanu.

The legal team would be led by the National Legal Adviser of Ohanaeze, Chief Chuka Muomoh.

Reacting to the constitution of the legal team, Malami, in a statement by his media aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu, said the decision by Ohanaeze Ndigbo was in line with the doctrine of the right of fair hearing enshrined in Section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Malami said inherent in the position of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo on the matter was the demonstration of their recognition of belonging to Nigeria and succumbing to the rule of law while maintaining their stance that they were not averse to the trial of Kanu.

The AGF said Ohanaeze, by its position, “showed a mature departure from the mindset of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra,” when the apex Igbo group stated that it does not support the use of violence while channelling concerns and presenting demands.

“By urging the youths to be law-abiding and sheathe their sword as well as asking them to try to obtain voter’s card to enable them to contribute to national development, the position of Ohanaeze becomes glaringly constitutional and commendable,” he said.

According to him, the federal government respects the rule of law and does not advocate the breach of the law.

“Hence, with or without the so-called monitoring group, justice will be adequately served to Nnamdi Kanu in compliance with the enshrined provisions of the law,” he said.

Malami expressed the hope that “the unnecessary legal monitoring group will come with an open mind and guided by nothing but the rule of law in the process so as to convey the judgment of the court as may eventually be delivered to their people in various languages and dialects of the members of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo communities and the entire Nigerians.”

