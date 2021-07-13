Battle for Kano Governorship in 2023 Begins

Ibrahim Shuaibu writes that copious presence of governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress are everywhere in Kano metropolis

Although it may be argued that political activities towards the 2023 national elections have not begun in full blast, keen political actors have started the jostle to position themselves for vantage political offices. This can be observed in Kano State, which is unarguably the political melting pot of Northern Nigeria.

At the moment, a sizable number of politicians have started indicating interests to come forward and contest for the most exalted position in the state.

Politicians in the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano State have begun campaigning to succeed the incumbent governor, Mr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Ganduje who is serving his second term as governor of the state on the platform of the APC, will bow out in 2023 after the mandatory eight years of two terms .

So far, the party has the highest number of aspirants for the Number One seat in the state.

These aspirants have indicated their interest with their posters all over the streets of Kano metropolis.

Among them are Senator Barau Jibrin from Kano North Senatorial district who has the support of the governor, according to insiders.

Mr. Barau is a two-term Senator and former member of the House of Representatives. He chairs the Senate Committee on Appropriation and is seen as one of the top aspirants with experience and resources to battle for the hot seat. Barau has also been busy in providing democracy dividends to his constituency.

Mr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, the incumbent deputy Governor

Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna is a former Chairman of Nassarawa Local Government Area and served as Commissioner for Agriculture between 2013-2015 and 2015-2018 when he was appointed as Deputy Governor of Kano by Mr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje following the resignation of the then deputy Governor Professor Hafiz Abubakar. He holds a degree in Biochemistry from Usman Dan Fodio University Sokoto. He is very diplomatic and ambitious.

Murtala Sule Garo (Yaki sai da Kwamanda)

Mr Garo is the current Commissioner for Local Government Affairs. Garo, is well known to most people across the length and breadth of the state for his silent moves to the Government House owing to the fact that he enjoys the support of majority of local government chairmen across the 44 local government areas of the state. Murtala is a grassroots politician that controls the majority of the political class in the state. He has the backing of majority of APC stakeholders with the Ganduje family who have a critical role in who the governorship ticket should go to.

Kabiru Alhassan Rurum

A former Councillor in Lagos, he was the Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly that recommended the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi as Emir of Kano. Rurum is a grassroots mobiliser. He enjoys the support of APC stakeholders in Kano South who are of the opinion that power should be rotated to their zone this time.

However, many analysts see Rurum as a mere politician with no blueprint or capacity to lead a state like Kano. With the profound moves he is making within the party, he may surprise all.

Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado

He is the Chairman of Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission. His track record for modernising the state anti-corruption agency has earned him a lot of respect.

He is a favorite of the governor but looking at the political weight of some of the aspirants and the resources available to them, Magaji may be disadvantaged. He is graduate of Law from Bayero University in Kano. Some people see him as one of the best Anti-Corruption czars in the country. If track record alone was the yardstick for giving a governorship ticket, then Magaji should be considered. He was a former Vice Chairman of Rimingado Local Government before he later founded Grassroots Anti-Corruption Awareness Network Initiative, a civil society organisation that sued the government of Ibrahim Shekarau over appointment of Caretaker Committee in local governments of Kano. He won the case. This led to interim management 9fficers in local governments in Kano.

Barrister Inuwa Waya

Though he is yet to resign from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation but Waya is seriously in the race looking at how he is making consultations within the party. It’s said that the governor gave Inuwa Waya the go ahead of with his campaign and has assured him of his maximum support. A move that some people view as playing with the intelligence of Waya by the governor. Inuwa, a lawyer, was the Director in charge of legal services of the NNPC before he was moved to another directorate recently.

“Ganduje is not reliable as he speaks from both sides of his mouth; he may show you that he is with you today and another person the following day” A source within the party said.

Engineer Muazu Magaji

A reputable Engineer who was trained at Bayero University, Kano and Robert Gordon in the UK, Muazu has a very rich CV and blueprint to lead the Centre of Commerce. He served as Senior Special Assistant Projects to former Governor Kwankwaso and Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure under Ganduje until last year when the governor sacked him for making a derogatory comment over the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari. He has worked in the oil sector before he ventured into politics. His commitment and workaholic zeal as Commissioner for Works in Kano proved that he means business. Some people say Muazu has all it takes but he’s lacking in the moral character to lead a state like Kano.

Mr Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada

A former radio broadcaster with Freedom Radio in Kano until in 2015 when he was appointed Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Broadcast Media, a position which he served in between 2015 to 2019 when he resigned to contest for the membership of the House of Representatives. Sharada is very dogged and committed to the cause he is pursuing. He is a graduate of Mass Communication from BUK and holds an MBA from the UK. His series of empowerment and face off with Ganduje on policies affecting the masses has earned him respect in the eyes of the people. Despite being a member of the House of Representatives on the platform of the APC, Sharada doesn’t hesitate to speak the truth to power. He currently chairs the House Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya

Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya was the former governor of Kano State under the military dispensation of Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, between 1992 and 1993. He has served as Senator for four consecutive terms. Many politicians in Kano believe that Mr Gaya is not very serious about his ambition to become the governor of the state, as he operates very far away from the real people.

Abdul salam Abdulkarim Zaura (AA Zaura)

Mr. Zaura is not new in Kano politics as he contested for the governorship under Green Party of Nigeria (GPN) but recently defected to APC in full force with the ambition of succeeding Governor Ganduje in 2023. He is a successful businessman and also a close ally of APC leader Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Many people believe that Mr Tinubu influenced him to join the APC in Kano. He is busy bringing people into his political fold and also assisting the people through various means to support their needs . Zaura will be among the most powerful aspirants within the APC, come 2023.

