Ecobank Appoints Directors

The Board of Ecobank Nigeria has announced the appointment of three independent non-executive directors. The experienced professionals who have distinguished themselves in their various careers, include Mrs. Taba Peterside, Mr. Yusuf Suleiman and Alhaji Abu Idris.

Peterside has over 33 years’ experience in the Nigerian and international banking, financial services and the capital markets. She started her career at the Nigerian-American Merchant Bank before holding several senior management positions at Investment Banking & Trust Company Limited (now Stanbic IBTC), Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation and International Finance Corporation, Ghana.

She was a General Manager at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE); Founder and CEO of Waveline Growth Partners, a micro credit company in Nigeria; among others. Suleiman is a banking and finance professional with over 26 years’ experience mainly in treasury, financial control, credit, and risk management. Yusuf started his career as a Financial Analyst at the former International Merchant Bank.

He served as Head of Financial Controls and Operations at Nigerian-American Bank Limited, Group Head Financial Services at Kakawa Discount House Limited and Group Head Treasury, Risk Management and Financial Control at Societe Bancaire Limited.

Similarly, Idris brings to the Board over 33 years of Central Banking experience, 23 of which were spent in the regulation and supervision of Banks & Other Financial Institutions under the purview of the Central Bank of Nigeria. Idris, joined the services of the Central Bank of Nigeria as a Senior Supervisor in December 1984, upon the completion of the mandatory one year NYSC programme in August, 1984.

