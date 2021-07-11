Stop Inflicting Hardship on Nigerians, Obi Tells Leaders

The vice-presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has appealed to leaders at all levels of government to avoid actions capable of inflicting more hardship on millions of Nigerians, especially in this period that life is manifestly very tough for Nigerians.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, lamented that things were going from bad to worse for the majority of Nigerians owing to the mindless actions of some leaders.

He made these remarks in Onitsha, the Anambra State capital yesterday while condemning the demolition of people’s houses across the country by governments of various states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The former governor noted that what those in government should be doing now is to fashion strategies to pull people out of poverty rather than aggravating their misery.

He said: “Much as I agree that some people live in houses that are not under official regulation, the government can, for those that are neither manifestly bad nor causing obstruction, regularise their papers.

“Even for those that are manifestly bad, now is not a good time to demolish such buildings, without providing alternatives, especially when it is the poor that are always at the receiving end.”

For cumulative years of bad leadership caused principally by the elite, according to Obi, the situation in the country would not be as bad as it is , compelling the poor and under-privileged to seek survival by any means possible.

He warned that the sooner Nigerian leaders realise this dire situation and resolve to build a better country, the better for everybody.

He, however, warned that the society we abuse today would take its revenge on us in due time.

He further encouraged Nigerians to always pursue hard-work and avoid actions that would result in the break-down of law and order.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

