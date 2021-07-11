Buhari Mourns Ex- Kaduna Dep Gov Bala

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the former Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, late Barnabas Bala, as a true gentleman, forthright politician and a thorough professional.

The President, in a release on Sunday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, joined the government and people of Kaduna State to mourn the passing of Architect Bala (Bantex), a former Deputy Governor of the State during the first tenure of Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai.

President Buhari believed that Bantex, a true gentleman and consummate professional, will be fondly remembered for his many years of distinguished service in his home State, his patriotism to the nation as well as forthrightness in politics.

The President also affirmed that the former Deputy Governor, who served as chairman of Kaura Local Government Council and member representing Kaura Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, was a potent voice on peace, stability and progress at the State and national level.

He extended his deepest condolences to the family of Bala, his friends, associates and many followers, who benefited immensely from his responsible stewardship as a public servant and political office holder.

President Buhari prayed God almighty to grant the departed eternal rest and comfort those who mourn the irreparable loss.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

