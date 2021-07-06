GOtv Boxing Star, Baby Face, to Fight WBO Title in Ukraine

International Boxing Federation (IBF) Intercontinental Welterweight champion, Nigeria’s Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, is scheduled to take on Ukraine’s Dymtro Mytrovanov for the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Oriental Middleweight title.

The fight, scheduled for 17 July at Eguides Club, Kiev, the Ukrainian capital city, is the Nigerian’s first fight outside the country’s shores and will underline his rising profile since his discovery at the inaugural edition of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search.

Baby Face has enjoyed a meteoric rise in his professional career during which he has remained undefeated against local and international opponents.

He has won the national, West African Boxing Union and IBF Intercontinental welterweight titles since bursting on the scene.

Speaking about the forthcoming bout, Baby Face said he is confident of winning and adding to his laurels despite the fact that he is facing the opponent in his home country.

“I have nothing to fear. I’m preparing well and I’m confident of defeating Mytrovanov. It doesn’t matter that the fight is holding in the Ukraine. A fifth round knockout is what my opponent should expect,” said the boxer, who had previously turned down bouts in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

