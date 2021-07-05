Insecurity: Kaduna Closes 13 Vulnerable Schools

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State School Quality Assurance Authority has announced the closure of 13 vulnerable private schools in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

A letter dated July 5, 2021 and addressed to the proprietors of the schools, directed the immediate closure of the schools in view of their vulnerability to insecurity.

The letter signed by the Director General of the authority, Umma Anmed said, the decision to close the schools was reached at a meeting on Monday with the National Association of

Proprietors of Private schools (NAPPS) and some key stakeholders following Monday’s attack on Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi.

The letter reads: “Sequel to the information reaching the authority on the security threat at the Bethel Baptist High school, Damishi, a meeting with the National Association of Proprietors of Private schools (NAPPS) and some key stakeholders was held on

Monday 5 July, 2021 with the resolution that the following schools should close with effect from Monday 5th July, 2021 – Faith Academy, along Kachia Road adjacent to Jakaranda, Deeper Life Academy, Maraban Rido, Ecwa Secondary school, Ungwar Maje, Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, St. Peters Minor Seminary, Katari; and Prelude Secondary School, Kujama”.

Other schools to be closed, according to the memo, include, “Ibiso Secondary school, Tashar Iche

Tulip Interational (Boys) School, Tulip international (Girls) School, Goodnews Secondary School,

St. Augustine, Kujama, Comprehensive Development Institution (CDI), Tudun Mare and Adventist College, Kujama”.

You are hereby advised to adhere to the contents of this letter as appropriate sanctions shall be meted out to schools that are found wanting

for non-compliance, please.”

