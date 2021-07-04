Osinbajo, Marwa Honour ‘Silent Baron’ Premiere

Penultimate Friday, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, led some top government functionaries and celebrities to the Silverbird Entertainment Centre, Abuja, for the private screening of the action-packed thriller, The Silent Baron, produced by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in collaboration with Ekwe Nche Entertainment Limited.

At the screening of the movie, NDLEA chair Buba Marwa, who welcomed Osinbajo and his team to the event, thanked the guests for attending the screening held as part of activities to mark the United Nations’ Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking 2021.

Ifeanyi Ukaeru, producer and writer of The Silent Baron, described the screening of the movie as an emotional moment for him.

The film features Nollywood veterans such as Ejike Asiegbu, Sani Muazu, Ngozi Nwosu, and high-in-demand starlets like Nancy Isime, Enyinna Nwigwe, Anthony Munjaro, and Doris Ifeka.

“This is not just a movie. It is a call for surveillance that Nigerians should take responsibility and be vigilant in the fight against drug trafficking and illicit drug abuse. We want people to understand that this war on drugs is something everyone needs to own,” he said.

The film shows how drug pushers operate and how they sometimes deceive and use innocent people. It also shows the strength and passion of the NDLEA in fighting the menace on land, air, sea, and at the borders.

Other dignitaries at the screening included the member representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Ishaku Abbo, member representing Adamawa Central Senatorial District Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani), Director-General of the National Council For Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, ex-EFCC chairperson Farida Waziri and NDLEA’s secretary. Shedrack Haruna.

