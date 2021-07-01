Nasarawa Gov Frees 36 Inmates from Prison

By Igbawase Ukumba

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday freed 36 inmates convicted for various offences, and are serving different jail terms in the state.

Speaking during his visit to the Lafia Correctional Centre, the governor said the gesture was in fulfilment of his constitutional obligation, just as he advised the freed inmates to repent and desist from any crime that could bring them back to the Correctional Centre.

He said the inmates were released not because they were innocent, but the government believed that they must have learned their lessons for the time they stayed in the jail.

According to him, “Each of you must become a preacher from here so that you would be assimilated fully into the society to contribute to the peace, security and development of the society.”

The governor also lauded the management of the correctional facilities for their numerous programmes aimed at rehabilitating the inmates to make them better persons.

Sule, therefore, commended the management for enrolling some of the inmates interested in pursuing their career in education to obtain degree, certificates among others.

The Controller of the Nigeria Correctional Service in Nasarawa State, Aliyu Yahuza, expressed gratitude to the governor for supporting facilities of the Correctional Service in the state to better the welfare of inmates.

