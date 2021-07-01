FG Calls for Concerted Efforts to Avert Fire Incidents

By Michael Olugbode

The federal government has appealed to Nigerians not to leave firefighting in the hands of professional firefighters alone, calling on all to contribute their quota towards guaranteeing fire safety and avert the spate of fire incidents across the country.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, made the call in Jos at the ongoing 11th Technical Session of Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior and Permanent Secretaries Supervising State Fire Services with the theme: “Fire Safety Management: An imparative for National Security.”

A statement on Thursday by the Director of Press in the Ministry of Interior, Mrs. Blessing Lere-Adams, quoted the permanent secretary as saying: “Fire safety management is and ought to be our collective responsibility as a people and not to be left to professional firefighters alone. The role of all and sundry is to observe basic precautionary rules that will prevent and protect against preventable fire outbreak.”

He added that the best approach of fire safety management would eventually lead to protection of lives and property by averting the outbreak of preventable fire incidents, while warning against aggravating the already challenging security situation in the country by careless fire safety management.

He noted that: “The security challenges being currently experienced in our land are myriad — terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes — which are being addressed by government at all levels.”

Belgore reiterated the need for inclusion and installation of active and passive fire safety features in buildings and structures, to serve as security check against arsonists and secure valuables from complete destruction.

The permanent secretary further called on members of the Technical Session to deliberate extensively on the memos presented with a view to recommending to the Federal Executive Council, through the Chairman of Council, recommendations to further strengthen the Fire Service and provide security against unnecessary loss of lives and property in the country.”

He said: “The Federal Fire Service requires a very strong and robust legislation to enable it perform its statutory responsibility of protection of lives and property from wanton destruction by fire.”

Earlier, the Controller General, Federal Fire Service, Dr. Liman Ibrahim noted that security was paramount to the corporate and individual existence of the nation, hence, the theme of the Conference, “Fire Safety Management as an Imperative to National Security,” seeks to explore how fire safety management contributes to the security of lives and property of Nigerians.

The Controller General while appreciating the huge and transformational commitments of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, to fire safety management in Nigeria, commended the Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, and the good people of the state for providing a conducive environment for the event.

He advised the Technical Session of Permanent Secretaries to deliberate on various resolutions of earlier report presentation and analysis session of the Controller General and state Directors of Fire, so as to provide guidance and interventions suitable for each state’s adoption and administration of fire safety in the country.

