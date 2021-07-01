Betway Nigeria Donates Bus to Community Boxing Gym in Lagos

Premium entertainment and gaming brand, Betway Nigeria, on Wednesday, donated an 18-passenger bus to EliteBox, a boxing gym in Lagos.

The donated bus is expected to take care of transportation and tours for members and trainee boxers.

“Betway is happy to support EliteBox Gym in their bid to promote fitness and healthy living in Lagos. We hope that this donation will go a long way in contributing to the general well-being of residents and trainees at the facility,” Betway Nigeria’s Director, Chris Ubosi, announced at the presentation of the bus.

EliteBox has revolutionized training of boxers with unique equipment inspired by methods of boxing greats like Mohammed Ali, Sugar Ray Robinson, among others.

Executive Chairman, Yangabet, Derrick Kentebe, joined Manager, Retail Channel, Betway Nigeria, Clement Okolie and Agency Manager, Betway Nigeria, Dotun Adepegba to present the bus at EliteBox fitness centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The founder of EliteBox, Rehia Giwa-Osagie, says; “I founded EliteBox Fitness in May 2016 to provide people with a platform to keep healthy and also as a way to pick up life skills that include techniques on how to defend oneself.

“The goal was to improve the boxing culture in Nigeria and have more world champions come out of Africa. I am grateful to the Betway team for supporting us with this bus, and this gesture will go a long way in changing lives,” Giwa-Osagie stressed.

The donation, according to the Betway officials, “is in continuation of Betway’s community support programme and contribution to healthy living in Nigeria.”

Since the initiative commenced in March 2021, Betway has donated nearly N10 million worth of fitness and sports equipment across Nigeria.

In April 2021, Betway donated gym equipment to ForeverLiving Fitness and Wellness Centre in Ikorodu to promote fitness and healthy living in the community.

