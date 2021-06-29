RevolutionPlus Partners NFF to Tackle Housing Deficit

Emma Okonji

Ahead of the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon in 2022 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup football competition taking place in Qatar, which Nigeria will be participating, RevolutionPlus, a real estate development company, has partnered the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), as their official real estate partner.

The five-year partnership deal was signed at an event, which held at the weekend in Lagos. The Group Managing Director/CEO, RevolutionPlus, Mr. Bamidele Onalaja, signed for the real estate company, while the President, Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, signed for NFF.

The partnership seeks to address housing challenges faced by Nigerian footballers, after their active playing days.

According to Onalaja, “Football and real estate property are synonymous and shelter is key to everybody, especially to footballers who have made Nigerians proud in various games of soccer, under the watch of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). Housing deficit in Nigeria is alarming and as a game changing real estate company in Nigeria, we have partnered NFF to address that housing challenges among Nigeria footballers.”

He said the partnership would help Nigerian footballers in Super Eagles, Super Falcons, Golden Eaglets, Flying Eagles as well as players in the Dream Team, to take advantage of the offerings of RevolutionPlus and quickly become landlords and owners of property in their choice locations.

“They need to invest in real estate so that they can have something to fall back on after their active football days,” Onalaja said.

He spoke about special incentives that RevolutionPlus would be offering to NFF, having expanded its real estate business from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Abeokuta, Owerri, among other cities in Nigeria.

Onalaja called for collaboration between government and real estate developers like RevolutionPlus, to address the housing deficit in the country, insisting that government alone cannot provide affordable housing for all Nigerians. He said if real estate developers get genuine land from government, especially from the state government, civil servants in states would become proud owners of houses, and the challenges of housing deficit would be greatly reduced. He said with the real estate support from RevolutionPlus, he hoped that Super Eagles would perform brilliantly to win the African Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup.

Pleased with the partnership, Pinnick, said he was delighted because of the local content that RevolutionPlus would bring to NFF in the next five years. “RevolutionPlus has proved itself as a worthy ambassador that has the capacity to give the best of support to NFF in the next five years and we look forward to experiencing such support through local content development,” Pinnick said.

Group Executive Director, RevolutionPlus, Mrs. Tolulope Onalaja, thanked NFF for believing in RevolutionPlus as the official partner of NFF for the next five years, and assured NFF of the unflinching support from RevolutionPlus.

