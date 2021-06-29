N58bn Needed to Fix 25m Housing Deficit, Says BSTAN CEO

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The CEO of BSTAN Homes, Dr. Becky Olubukola has said Nigeria would require about N58 billion to solve its 25 million housing deficit.

She made this revelation when her company unveiled its four brand ambassadors in Abuja.

She said the country’s ever growing population has made shelter a major necessity for many Nigerian families.

According to her, the housing sector has a capacity to increase by over 35 percent the GDP of the nation if that sector is nurtured.

Olubukola, whose company is presently developing 11 major housing projects across the country also urged the federal government to address the gap in accommodation, attributing the lack of shelter as one of the reasons fueling the increase in banditry and insecurity in the country.

She noted that several nations that are stable across the world have ensured that they take care of their shelter and housing development which has helped their economy in addition to boosting their nation.

“A child that is homeless can’t acquire good education, a family or young man that is homeless can’t think of any other thing beyond becoming a bandit or hoodlum. Therefore, if we really want to get it right as a nation, shelter is one major aspect that our nation needs to look into,” Olubukola said.

The member of Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria (COREN), described the provision of shelter as the most important needs of Nigerians, saying that 50 per cent of a family problem is solved, if accommodation is taken care of.

In sustaining tradition that began in 2016, BSTAN offered ambassadorial endorsement deals for four persons, including eight-year-old Miss Amanda Chielohye, who was signed as the first kiddy ambassador.

Other brand ambassadors are comedian Mc Papi, (Osazee Samuel Aikhionbare), MC Shortcut and MC Da Music (Dennis Obinna Nwoye).

The previous ambassadors of BSTAN Group include Nwankwo Kanu, Sola Sobowale, Monalisa Chinda, Ejike Asiegbu, Paul Play Dairo, Femi Branch, Yewande Adekoya, Jaiye Kuiti, Lala Muyideen, Funsho Adeolu and Ayo Adesanya.

BSTAN said its brand ambassadors were signed on as the Face of the Home Titan to deliver houses to Nigerians with as little as N5milion.

The two-year ambassadorial deal includes monetary benefits, in addition to a plot of land each worth N35 million at one of BSTAN prime projects, Casablanca Estate in Life Camp, Abuja.

Amanda’s mother, Mrs. Chioma Chieloyi said she was super excited because her daughter has made her proud for being picked as one of the company’s brand ambassadors.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

