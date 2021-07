The federal government on Tuesday said leader of indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has been arrested by security agencies.

He was said to have been arrested on Sunday.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who made the disclosure at a joint press briefing with heads of the department of security services and the police, said Kanu would be taken to court to continue with his trial.

Details later…

