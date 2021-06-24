St Nicholas Hospital Partners RRMG to Introduce Regenerative Orthopedic

Ugo Aliogo

St Nicholas Hospital recently partnered Rogers Regenerative Medical Group (RRMG) to introduce Regenerative Orthopedic Therapies in Nigeria in order for patients suffering from osteoarthritis, spine pain, nerve spasms and musculoskeletal conditions live a pain-free life without undergoing surgical treatment.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos to announce the commencement of the medical procedure in Nigeria, Consultant Orthopedic and Trauma Surgeon at St. Nicholas Hospital, Dr. Ishaq Ojodu, said a large number of Nigerians suffer from spine or joint pains, arthritis or osteoarthritis, muscle and nerve spasms, tennis elbow, tendinopathy and musculoskeletal conditions.

He stated that many of these patients cannot withstand surgical treatment, with other therapies not giving solution to relieve them of the pains; adding that they live with those conditions for the rest of their lives.

Ojodu hinted that some of these patients travel oversees to seek care, thereby contributing to the amount lost to medical tourism in the country.

He further explained that to address the issue, the hospital collaborated with RRMG to commence regenerative orthopedic medicine, which is the first in Nigeria.

Ojodu added: “This process is a minimally invasive, non-surgical orthopedic treatments to patients for the fortification and healing of injuries to the skeleton, muscle, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other soft tissues in the body.”

In his remarks, Consultant, Regenerative Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, London, Dr. Ralph Rogers, said through regenerative orthopedics, personalised treatment methods are employed to utilise the body’s recuperative systems to help correct orthopedic injuries while avoiding the need for surgery.

According to Rogers, “the treatment include: Lipogems, a procedure that uses processed fat cells taking from the fat-depots in the body and injected to painful areas; Tenex – a minimally invasive technology designed to treat long-standing tendon pains; Platelet-Rich Plasma, which makes use of the concentrated platelets derived from spinning the blood of the patient, to treat the affected areas.

“Other procedures are: Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy – the delivery of shock-waves from the ultrasound to the injured tissue; Radio-Frequency Ablative Therapy, which involves the use of radiofrequency energy to treat painful nerves and Cellular Matrix – an injection of the combination of Platelet-Rich Plasma and Growth factors to affected tissue.”

He added that the procedure does not require general anesthesia and overnight stay in the hospital, adding that the aim is to ensure people life a pain free life in Nigeria.

Speaking on reducing medical tourism, the Chief Financial Officer, St. Nicholas Hospital, Mr. Diran Famakinwa, said the cost of healthcare in Nigeria is expensive, as 80 per cent of the country’s population still pay out-of-pocket, while a few number has health insurance.

He noted as a medical institution geared towards ensuring healthcare services are accessible by all Nigerians regardless of status, the hospital has engaged serval measures to ensure healthcare services are delivered to patients at reasonable and affordable cost.

Famakinwa maintained that as part of the measures to ensure the regenerative orthopedic medicine is made available to all Nigerians, the hospital has engaged Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs) to improve their coverage, as wells as the hospital’s charity arm to provide financial support for patients.

Earlier in his address, the Clinical Director and Nephrologist, St. Nicholas Hospital, Dr. Ebun Bamgboye, said Nigeria has an aging population who are developing degenerative diseases, which is why the hospital has introduced new modality of managing these diseases in the country.

He said the hospital is poised to deliver sustainable interventions in the area of orthopedic healthcare in Nigeria and the world at large, especially in resolving joint pains for patients.

Continuing, Bamgboye posited that “the hospital will continue to serve the healthcare needs of its community by providing comprehensive care to prevent illness, relieve suffering, restore health and promote wellbeing during each life stage through advanced procedures and modern technology within available resources.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

