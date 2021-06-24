RevolutionPlus to Become Official Partner of the NFF Friday

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will on Friday in Lagos sign a

partnership agreement with RevolutionPlus, a notable name in Corporate

Nigeria.

The Company, leaders in Nigeria’s real estate sector, will become the

Official Real Estate Partner of the nation’s football governing body.

This real estate firm is one of the fastest-growing firms in sub-Saharan Africa

at present.

Revolution Plus Property Ltd brings to bear its experience and

expertise in developing luxury and state-of-the-art property for sale

and for rent to the partnership with the NFF.

According to a statement issued by the NFF, the company specializes in the sale of lands and houses and offers flexible payment plans and incentives to make acquiring property easier.

On the part of the NFF, the Amaju Melvin Pinnick administration continues to break new grounds in corporate sponsorship terrain, despite the disruption and distortion that the global coronavirus pandemic has visited on the global economy.

The administration continues to work assiduously to accomplish breakthroughs as Pinnick insists the football-governing body is determined to achieve 75%

self-funding before the end of this year.

The partnership would confer on Revolution Plus the naming Rights as

Official Real Estate Partner of the NFF.

