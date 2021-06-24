How 21-year-old UNILAG Undergraduate Allegedly Murdered SuperTV Boss

By Chiemelie Ezeobi

A 21-year-old undergraduate of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu, has been arrested for the murder of Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, and a Director in Super Network Limited, Michael Usifo Ataga.

Michael Usifo Ataga

The suspect, who was paraded on Thursday at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters in Ikeja, confessed to the crime, adding that the scuffle that led to his death was because the deceased had allegedly forced her for another bout after several rounds of sex.

The 300-level student of Mass Communication was said to have stabbed him severally during the scuffle, tied him up and left him to bleed to death.

She then proceeded to take his ATM cards, his phones and laptops, the latter which she formated and sold at Computer Village before the police arrested her.

In her confession at the command, she said he was hooked up with the deceased by her friend four months ago and they had a smooth relationship until the scuffle.

On the day of the incident, the suspect, who resides with her parents at Yaba, told them she she was going for an ushering job but went on to meet with the deceased at the short-let apartment he rented.

According to her, prior to the sex, they had taken some intoxicating drugs like “SK” and when the man attempted to go for another round, she had refused but he had his way with her.

She said they had first engaged in an argument before the deceased allegedly tried to choke her, an act she said made her to stab him twice before she fled the apartment.

The police got involved after family and friends declared him missing as he didn’t return to his Victoria Garden City (VGC) home and also didn’t turn up at work.

His body was discovered after the handlers of the apartment at Lekki Phase 1 did not notice movement, especially as he had overstayed the paid time.

At the parade of the suspect, the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said

following investigation, the suspect was picked up at her parent’s home.

He said efforts were ongoing to apprehend and cause other culprits involved in the heinous crime to face the full weight of the law.

According to him, the suspect had conspired with others, now at large, to murder Ataga.

He said part of the exhibits recovered were one drivers licence, complimentary cards, Access Bank Statement Account and one Nigeria International Passport with No.B50010434

belonging to the suspect, one fake drivers licence bearing Mary Johnson with the suspect’s photograph.

Others include one National Identification Card bearing the suspect’s name, one UBA ATM debit card bearing the suspect’s name and one

University of Lagos ID card bearing the suspect’s name.

However, the murder weapon- a knife, was still missing as the suspect confessed that she disposed of it in a dustbin near her house.

Odumosu said the case will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

