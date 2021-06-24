‘Housing People in Informal Sector Crucial to Nigeria’s Economy’

Bennett Oghifo

Housing is basic to all human beings, and it reflects positively on the society and economy if it is descent and within the reach of majority of the people.

Most housing developers cater to clients in the formal sector of the economy, particularly those whose income is measurable and regular. They strictly avoid all other groups on account of fear of payment default.

Regardless, a few realtors have been able to cross that threshold, having seen the economy in building for people in the informal sector, most of whom are trustworthy.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Homes, Dr. Kunle Adeyemi, he has struggled in the last 11 years to build for those in the so called bottom of the ladder.

Discussing the impact his firm has on households and the economy, Adeyemi said, “For 11 years, one of the things that gives us joy and a sense of fulfillment is when we see dreams realised in terms of people aspiring to have their own homes and we are the vehicle through which such dreams are realised.

“We are privileged to be one of the people that help people to nurture dreams. We have been able to help vulcanisers, teachers, roadside mechanics and other people in that class own a home of their own.

These people achieve their dreams through the after sales service we offer. It gives us joy seeing these people become landlords and landladies.

He said they have been able to do so much using their projects in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo states, and in Abuja, representing two geopolitical zones—South West and North central, which make up their catchment areas.

“In these zones, we have been able to deliver 25,000 homes for different categories of people. These are land and housing schemes. This has helped to reduce the housing deficit to a large extent.

“In our new dispensation, we have decided to spread our tentacles beyond the two zones to South-South, North-East and South-East. We want to be in every geopolitical zone to be part of providing housing solution there,” he added.

He still has huge expectation beyond these 11 years of operation.

He sees another milestone for Sterling Homes when it turns 20 in the years ahead.

“At 20, we hope to be a global phenomenon to reckon with in providing housing solution, particularly in West Africa. We want to replicate our vision in major West African cities.

“Our vision is born out of a compelling need to create gated communities. We hope to have established public private partnership across various countries in Africa,” he added.

There have been regrets and challenges though, he said.

