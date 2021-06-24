Court Remands Two in Ekiti for Allegedly Raping Octogenarian, Minor

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

An Ekiti State Magistrate Court in Ado Ekiti has remanded a suspect in connection with the rape of an 80-year-old woman.

The suspects, Durodola Kayode, 64, and Owajulu Tobi, 29, were brought before the court for rape cases in two separate charges.

In the charge sheet, Durodola was charged for allegedly raping an 85-year-old stepmother in Ayetoro Ekiti, Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state, while Tobi allegedly raped a17-year-old girl in Emure Ekiti in Emure council area.

In his ruling, Magistrate E.M. Salau granted the remand order as requested by the prosecutor, Inspector Adejare Elijah, to allow him forward their case files to the office of the Director Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

According to the charge sheet, the offence was committed on June 13 and 15, 2021 respectively, when the defendants allegedly raped the victims.

The offences are punishable under Section 358 of Criminal Code Cap C16 Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

The matters were, however, adjourned to July 5, 2021, for mentioning.

