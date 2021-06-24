COMMON MISCONCEPTIONS AND MYTHS ABOUT INFERTILITY AND IN VITRO FERTILIZATION (IVF) (Part 3)

When people have a successful surgery, they proudly discuss it in social gatherings. However, there is a problem even with uttering the word IVF. According to statistics, only 10% to 20% of IVF patients are completely open with their families about wanting to conceive a baby through Assisted Reproductive Techniques. There is still a misconception that babies born through these procedures are unnatural and the society is not very forthcoming towards such couples.

Myth 14: Frozen Embryos Are Less Effective Than Fresh Embryos

Fact: The success rates of embryo transfers have been significantly improved by freezing technology. Moreover, many studies have found that frozen transfers of embryos have enhanced pregnancy results, including term delivery and increased birth weights. Success rates for frozen embryo transfers are higher in patients who respond well to medications and are at risk of hyper stimulation during their fresh cycle. National Success levels for frozen embryo transfers match those for fresh embryo transfers in many specialist centers with proper freezing techniques and skilled embryologists.

Myth 15: IVF Procedures Require Hospital Admission and Long Days of Rest and Inactivity

Fact: The hospital admission is only for few hours during the egg-collection (ER) procedure. It is a same day case procedure. The embryo transfer (ET) is only a few minutes procedure with patient consciously awake. There is no scientific evidence showing inactivity post ET increases pregnancy rate so patients are advised to continue their normal daily routine

Myth 16: The Success Rate for IVF Is 100%

Fact: Unfortunately, despite significant technological advancement since it started in 1978, IVF is not successful 100% of the time. Average success rates rely on the mother’s age group. Also, the success rate of IVF depends on factors such as age, cause of infertility, and biological and hormonal conditions. IVF success rate for women under the age of 35 is approximately 37%-40% after a single cycle. For females between 35 and 37, this falls to 30% and for females between 38 and 40 about 20% with less for women over 40. Success rates, however, increases for those undergoing various cycles or various embryo transfers in a back to back cumulative process rising up to 60% chance for patients irrespective of their age.

Though IVF is not a 100%, it has been proven to be a very effective treatment option for families who want to get pregnant.

Myth17: IVF Outcome Is the Same across All IVF Clinics

Fact: There is quite a variance in the success rates of clinics. It is important to look out for a clinic that has a proven history, proven success rates, leading technology, and purpose built facilities, modern equipment, good communication, highly qualified fertility doctors / specialists and embryologist. We encourage you to do your research and make an informed decision. Most centres offer the first appointment free to assist potential client get information and make informed choices

Myth 18: IVF Is Only For Younger Couples

Facts: Although age is a factor that determines fertility, this procedure can be as effective in ladies in the post-menopausal group as in younger ones. In the older age group, donor eggs from younger females are used. And success rates have been found to be very comparative.

Myth 19: The Final Fertility Option That Can Resolve All Infertility Issues is IVF

Facts: For couples struggling with fertility, there are a number of prospective routes to parenthood. Medication to stimulate ovulation, surgery to unblock a fallopian tube, is often efficient. The form of the treatment relies on the history of therapy for fertility, the age and health of the patient.

IVF is only one of numerous fertility treatments option, not every case is the same.

There are many Assisted Reproductive procedures available today and IVF is just one of them. There are some other less invasive fertility treatments such as cycle tracking ovulation induction (OI) with medications, Intra Uterine Insemination (IUI), etc. which can help childless couples conceive and experience the joy of successful parenthood.

Myth 20: Children Born by IVF Will Need to Do IVF When They Plan to Have Their Own Children in the future

Fact: This is false as Louis Brown the first baby ever born by the process of IVF has had her own two children by natural conception and did not require IVF.

It is important to encourage couples to come out and talk about their fears and apprehensions, which will help them overcome this mental block. This can be done by introducing the concept of support groups and peer groups as in the West where people who have already had children through these techniques discuss and talk to would-be parents about their doubts and anxieties. Lifelink Fertility Clinic through the Lifelink Haven works with partners to build such networks/groups where couples can access information and peer opinions from couples who had infertility issues and have successfully delivered their own children. These can help them make empowered choices about safe, effective techniques and take informed decision of starting or expanding their families.

The world of infertility and fertility treatments can be overwhelming. There are indeed a lot of misconceptions out there, and some sources of data invalidate others. When it comes to the topic of fertility treatments, it is always best not to let common myths and misconceptions influence your decision making. Educating yourself on the facts about IVF, understanding the success rate and consulting with a fertility specialist about your options is the best way to make an informed decision about the fertility treatment that works best for you to achieve your dream of successful parenthood.

References/Sources: Biotechin Asia,Repromed Au,shady groove.

