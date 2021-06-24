Book on ‘Ó Tó Gé’ to be Unveiled in Ilorin Saturday

By Hammed Shittu

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, will on Saturday, unveil a book titled ‘Ó Tó Gé: How Kwara People Took their Destiny in their Hands.’

The book is a compendium of the political history of Kwara State from formation to the epochal political change and all the inherent dynamics that facilitated the Ó Tó Gé movement of 2019 in the state.

A statement issued in Ilorin signed by the organiser and publisher of the book Mr. Tony Oyeyiola and made available to journalists stated that, “the launching of the book will hold at Roemichs Event Hall, along Ajase-Ipo road, Ilorin at 11:00 a.m. prompt.”.

The statement added that, “Dignateries expected at the launching of the book are; the State Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu; Deputy Speaker, Hon. Adetiba-Olanrewaju Olalekan; Hon. Moshood Mustapha and member representing Ekiti/Isin/ Irepodun/ Oke-Ero federal constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Raheem Olawuyi.

Others include, an APC chieftain, Chief Iyiola Oyedepo; Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin; Chairman Federal Character Commission, Hajia Muheeba Dankaka; APC National Chairmanship aspirant, Alhaji Saliu Mustapha; Alhaji L.A.K Jimoh; Ambassador Yahayah Seriki; Lukman Mustapha; all elected political office holders and other important personalities in and outside the State.

