ACF to Meet Afenifere, Ohanaeze, Others over Ethnic Agitations

John Shiklam

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said that it plans to meet leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere and South-South leaders to discuss the lingering issues in the country that have tended to pitch ethnic and regional groups against each other.

It also commended South-east leaders and governors for condemning the violent agitation for secession from Nigeria by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The ACF, in a communiqué read by its National Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbe, at the end of its National Executive (NEC) meeting yesterday in Kaduna, “expressed the satisfaction that the Igbo elders have finally disowned the agitators and called on the elders to take concrete measures to ensure that such agitations come to an end.”

The group noted calls by Southern leaders on Northern leaders to protect their indigenes living in the North, assuring them that “all Igbo who are living in the North are guaranteed their personal security; sometimes they enjoy the security which even Northerners do not enjoy.”

It, however, urged South-east leaders to stop the bullying and harassment of Northerners eking a living in the South -east.

ACF said it had received reports of Northerners being bullied, beaten and even killed.

It expressed the hope that they will be given the same protection being given to Igbo in the North.

ACF said it hoped to meet with leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere and South-south leaders to discuss the lingering crisis in the country fuelling tensions among regional groups.

Also speaking on the economy, the ACF expressed regrets over the high interest rate charged on bank loans.

“The interest charged by banks on commercial loans are so high that instead of promoting business, they are killing all indigenous business enterprises.

“No business can function in Nigeria or anywhere without a friendly environment of loaning from banks.

“We call on the government to intervene because the collapse of a business has direct links with unemployment and insecurity”, the communiqué said.

While commending the federal government for the effort it is making to improve infrastructure, the forum lamented that “the northern part of the country, with the largest proportion of land (over 75 per cent) and the highest number of population is definitely not getting its fair share of the new infrastructure being developed.”

It added: “The forum is not happy with the scant attention paid to animal husbandry by states and the federal government.

“Animal husbandry alone accounts for six per cent of our Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Nigeria spends $1.6 billion on the importation of milk alone.

“If animal husbandry is well harnessed, it will save Nigeria this large expenditure.

“Many Nigerians are not aware that those involved in the business of animal husbandry are themselves victims of insecurity. Their cattle are often rustled and they are kidnapped for ransom too.

“There is need to encourage alternative means of dispute resolution as those involved in farmers/herdsmen clashes are rural illiterates who sometimes are not comfortable with the police and the modern court system but would prefer the traditional way of resolving issues.”

The forum regretted that a laudable programme like the Nomadic Education Commission, established during the Babangida’s administration, has been abandoned and stressed the need for reviving and expanding “this laudable programme so that the pastoralists who have been profiled, exploited, abandoned and left behind by the modern society will also acquire skills to live in harmony with their brothers and sisters in Nigeria.”.

The forum commended Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu, and his Borno State counterpart, Prof. Umara Zulum “who have demonstrated unusual courage in their fight against terrorism in their states and urged other governors in the North to demonstrate similar bravery in the fight against insecurity that is destroying the North.”

The ACF also praised the gallantry of fighting forces who have continued to risk their lives in the fight against banditry and insurgency.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

