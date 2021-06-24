ABC Partners US Chamber of Commerce

The American Business Council (ABC) in partnership with the US Chamber of Commerce as well as other organisations held a webinar recently to discuss the US – Africa relationship with the government of Biden–Harris administration.

The guest speaker was the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Akunna Cook. The event highlighted how the new US administration views the new US-Africa relations, which is one of shared prosperity, partnership for economic growth.

Cook shared that the Biden-Harris plans for Africa would entail increasing two way trade and investment between Africa and the United States, working with African governments as partners in pursuing shared interests such as global health, climate change and the creative industry.

The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard, stated that one of her most roles as an envoy was to advocate for hugely beneficial trade and investment opportunities of which an enabling environment allow companies to expand, thereby creating jobs and growth for the economy of both countries.

She also noted that since June 2019, the US government has helped close more than 280 deals across 30 nations worth over $22 billion.

On speeding up economic recovery from the pandemic, the US Department of State and USAID provided $500 million in humanitarian and economic assistance to sub-Saharan Africa to fight the pandemic. The US government has supported the African Continent through COVAX by donating $2 billion and has pledged another $2 billion for the purchase of vaccines.

