Umahi Mourns, Declares Public Holiday as Ebonyi Commissioner Dies

Benjamin Nworie

The Ebonyi State Governor, Mr. Dave Umahi has expressed shock over the death of the state Commissioner for Infrastructure Development, Mr. Fidelis Nweze.

The governor also declared yesterday as public holiday in the state, stressing that no market or any other business would open, in honour of the late commissioner.

Nweze died in a hospital in Abuja from complications after a surgery he underwent to correct a ruptured intestine.

He sustained the injury in an auto crash on Saturday along the Enugu-Abakaliki highway.

Umahi, in an emotion-laden voice, confirmed his death to reporters yesterday in capital Abakaliki.

He described the Commissioner as irreplaceable and one of the pillars of his administration.

“Nweze died this morning at Turkish Hospital Abuja at about 9:50am. He was traveling to Enugu on Saturday morning with his driver and orderly.

“At Obunagu in Enugu State they rammed into a stationery truck. He was on seat belt and they were all conscious. He was rushed to Niger Foundation, Enugu.

“I got to know about it on Sunday and I insisted they move him to Abuja. I sent a doctor to the Turkish hospital.

“He was having severe pain; so, they did an examination and discovered that the seat belt had ruptured his intestine.

“They did a successful operation and wanted to move him to the ward but we said no they should put him in intensive unit for three days to be sure everything is okay.

“This morning they said he had crisis and at about 9:50am he died”.

The governor described him as one of the pillars of his administration.

“I feel so sad and empty. To me it is like a dream. It is like my younger brother, my son or very close friend just slept and died,” he wept.

